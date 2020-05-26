Amenities

Beautiful New Remodel - 3 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Available Now! - 3927 E 121st Ave Thornton, CO 80241



Be the first to live in this completely updated town home. Close to schools, parks, and shopping. Easy access to I-25 and new light rail coming soon! Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Huge vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light. All new paint, flooring, quartz countertops! Main level master and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Walk in closets and tons of storage space. Private outdoor patio area. Rare two reserved covered parking spaces! This property has it all! Hurry this one will not last long!



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.



$75/mo. flat fee for water, sewer, and trash.



No cats, small dogs considered.



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Please use the link below to apply:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/50c15264-0ba0-4c97-adde-38664ee2c44a



Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



