Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3927 E 121st Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3927 E 121st Ave

3927 East 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3927 East 121st Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful New Remodel - 3 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Available Now! - 3927 E 121st Ave Thornton, CO 80241

Be the first to live in this completely updated town home. Close to schools, parks, and shopping. Easy access to I-25 and new light rail coming soon! Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Huge vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light. All new paint, flooring, quartz countertops! Main level master and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Walk in closets and tons of storage space. Private outdoor patio area. Rare two reserved covered parking spaces! This property has it all! Hurry this one will not last long!

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.

$75/mo. flat fee for water, sewer, and trash.

No cats, small dogs considered.

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/50c15264-0ba0-4c97-adde-38664ee2c44a

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

(RLNE5304598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 E 121st Ave have any available units?
3927 E 121st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 E 121st Ave have?
Some of 3927 E 121st Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 E 121st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3927 E 121st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 E 121st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 E 121st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3927 E 121st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3927 E 121st Ave offers parking.
Does 3927 E 121st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 E 121st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 E 121st Ave have a pool?
No, 3927 E 121st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3927 E 121st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3927 E 121st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 E 121st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 E 121st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
