All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3842 E 127th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3842 E 127th Ln
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:35 PM

3842 E 127th Ln

3842 East 127th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3842 East 127th Lane, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Villa with unique architectural extras! Open and spacious floor plan. Includes landscaping & snow removal. Great/living room, kitchen and dining room. Custom-designed built-in entertainment center, radiant fireplace and dramatic 10-foot ceilings. Bay window with window coverings. Kitchen includes all black appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and large private 5pc bath with soaking tub and linen closet. Main floor laundry room with washer and dryer and laundry passage from master bedroom. 2 car attached garage with opener and key pad. Unfinished basement and large crawl space. Maintenance-free deck and genuine cobblestone exterior front detail. Only a short walk to beautiful Eastlake Reservoir and nature preserve miles of hiking/biking paths, park, tennis courts and community swimming pool. Light rail station only blocks away along with RTD bus pickup. Impressive home with easy access to I25, E470, shopping and light rail. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 E 127th Ln have any available units?
3842 E 127th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 E 127th Ln have?
Some of 3842 E 127th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 E 127th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3842 E 127th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 E 127th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3842 E 127th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3842 E 127th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3842 E 127th Ln offers parking.
Does 3842 E 127th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3842 E 127th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 E 127th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3842 E 127th Ln has a pool.
Does 3842 E 127th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3842 E 127th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 E 127th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 E 127th Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College