3842 E 127th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Villa with unique architectural extras! Open and spacious floor plan. Includes landscaping & snow removal. Great/living room, kitchen and dining room. Custom-designed built-in entertainment center, radiant fireplace and dramatic 10-foot ceilings. Bay window with window coverings. Kitchen includes all black appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and large private 5pc bath with soaking tub and linen closet. Main floor laundry room with washer and dryer and laundry passage from master bedroom. 2 car attached garage with opener and key pad. Unfinished basement and large crawl space. Maintenance-free deck and genuine cobblestone exterior front detail. Only a short walk to beautiful Eastlake Reservoir and nature preserve miles of hiking/biking paths, park, tennis courts and community swimming pool. Light rail station only blocks away along with RTD bus pickup. Impressive home with easy access to I25, E470, shopping and light rail. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com