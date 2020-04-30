All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3260 E 103rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3260 E 103rd Pl
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

3260 E 103rd Pl

3260 East 103rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3260 East 103rd Place, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This wonderful condo features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Dining Area, Fireplace, AC, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Gated Entrance, and attached 1 car garage. All appliances plus washer & dryer are included! Community Clubhouse with Pool, Hot Tub, Basketball Court, Playground, and Fitness Center. Close to conveniences and the upcoming Light Rail Station. MOVE IN READY. QUICK POSSESSION TO EASY LIVING! Setup up a showing today!

Conveniently located near lots of parks and trails, including the massive Thornton recreation center fields and Fox Run Open space. Close to I-25 for a quick commute to Denver.

No Smoking, Pet allowed case by case. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 E 103rd Pl have any available units?
3260 E 103rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 E 103rd Pl have?
Some of 3260 E 103rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 E 103rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3260 E 103rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 E 103rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 E 103rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3260 E 103rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3260 E 103rd Pl offers parking.
Does 3260 E 103rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 E 103rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 E 103rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3260 E 103rd Pl has a pool.
Does 3260 E 103rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 3260 E 103rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 E 103rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 E 103rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College