3260 E 103rd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

This wonderful condo features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Dining Area, Fireplace, AC, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Gated Entrance, and attached 1 car garage. All appliances plus washer & dryer are included! Community Clubhouse with Pool, Hot Tub, Basketball Court, Playground, and Fitness Center. Close to conveniences and the upcoming Light Rail Station. MOVE IN READY. QUICK POSSESSION TO EASY LIVING! Setup up a showing today!



Conveniently located near lots of parks and trails, including the massive Thornton recreation center fields and Fox Run Open space. Close to I-25 for a quick commute to Denver.



No Smoking, Pet allowed case by case. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.