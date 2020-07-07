All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

15968 Clayton Street

15968 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

15968 Clayton Street, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15968 Clayton Street Available 07/01/20 Brand New Family Home with Garage in Sunny Cundall Farms! - This single-family home in Thornton, has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 3,218 sqft of floor space. This new build from 2017 has all of the modern amenities and will ready for your move in on January 1st! Great access to all parts of the Denver Metro area as well as Northern Colorado, located near the intersection of E-470 and I-25

- Garage
- Yard
- Great Community

Call today for your showing!!
This home will not last
720-474-2822

(RLNE5351773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15968 Clayton Street have any available units?
15968 Clayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 15968 Clayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
15968 Clayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15968 Clayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15968 Clayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 15968 Clayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 15968 Clayton Street offers parking.
Does 15968 Clayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15968 Clayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15968 Clayton Street have a pool?
No, 15968 Clayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 15968 Clayton Street have accessible units?
No, 15968 Clayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15968 Clayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15968 Clayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15968 Clayton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15968 Clayton Street does not have units with air conditioning.






