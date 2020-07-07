14828 Vine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

With over 4000 square feet and so many amazing features, this home will not last long!! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and open feel! To your left as you enter is a nicely sized office with a french door entry and to your right you will find the formal living room and separate formal dining room. As you continue on to the back of the house you will find the family room with a fireplace and this is the perfect place to cozy up with a good book! The eat-in kitchen features upgraded cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops and has french doors that open up into the gigantic fenced back yard!! Upstairs you will find the master suite that features a separate sitting area, two large closets and a 5 piece bath with separate dual vanities. The other upstairs bedrooms are spacious and a huge loft offers more space for fun and games!! The laundry room is also upstairs and includes the washer and dryer. To finish off this amazing house it has a large three car tandem garage and unfinished basement for storage. Ready for immediate move in. Close to dining, shopping and more!!