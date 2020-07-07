All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14828 Vine Street

14828 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

14828 Vine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
With over 4000 square feet and so many amazing features, this home will not last long!! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and open feel! To your left as you enter is a nicely sized office with a french door entry and to your right you will find the formal living room and separate formal dining room. As you continue on to the back of the house you will find the family room with a fireplace and this is the perfect place to cozy up with a good book! The eat-in kitchen features upgraded cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops and has french doors that open up into the gigantic fenced back yard!! Upstairs you will find the master suite that features a separate sitting area, two large closets and a 5 piece bath with separate dual vanities. The other upstairs bedrooms are spacious and a huge loft offers more space for fun and games!! The laundry room is also upstairs and includes the washer and dryer. To finish off this amazing house it has a large three car tandem garage and unfinished basement for storage. Ready for immediate move in. Close to dining, shopping and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14828 Vine Street have any available units?
14828 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14828 Vine Street have?
Some of 14828 Vine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14828 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
14828 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14828 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 14828 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 14828 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 14828 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14828 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 14828 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 14828 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 14828 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14828 Vine Street has units with dishwashers.

