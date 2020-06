Amenities

patio / balcony garage

13550 Washington St #8C Available 09/01/19 2 bedroom Ranch townhome backing to Thorncreek Golf Course - Golf Course Community. This unit backs to the 10th hole of Thorncreek golf course. Ranch unit with large master with sliding doors to back deck and attached bath. Large kitchen that leads to back deck. Unfinished basement and 2 car attached garage. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



