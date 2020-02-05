13492 Monroe South

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8

* We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We are North Denver's premier property management firm * Available for immediate move-in * Large living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings * Hardwood floors in the eat-in kitchen * Family room with gas fireplace * All three bedrooms upstairs * Unfinished basement for extra storage * Large master bed with spacious closet & 4 piece bathroom * Deck and patio in the large back yard. * Mature landscaping * Blocks from Shadow Ridge Park and Summit Grove Park * High demand home in high demand area * Won't last long -- hurry