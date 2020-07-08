Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath! Fireplace! Patio! Tons of space! Just in time for the New Year! - Welcome home to our latest Town House located at 12784 Ivanhoe St. Thornton, CO 80602 in the North Lake Estates.



This spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath, 2 story end unit townhouse in has everything you can ask for in your home. Tour Today, Move in Tomorrow!



Beginning with vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the recently remodeled kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of open counter space and large eat at island. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room and kitchen which is rounded off with large windows and sliding glass door. Each bedroom is large and spacious and the property is finished off with 2 dedicated parking spots and fully fenced in backyard.



Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features large windows, walk in closet, and bathroom with soaking tub and updated countertops.



Recently painted and ready for your family photos!



Rent includes trash, pool access, and 2 parking spots. Unit has washer and dryer hook-ups and central Heat/AC. Provides easy access to I-25, E-470, and 120th ave. and within easy walking distance to East Lake Shores Park.



Small dogs and cats 25lbs or less. (2) total are allowed.



-$200 one time pet fee per pet is due at the time of move in.

-$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)



-Renting for $1895.00.

-Deposit is $1895.00

-Application fee is $45 per adult



Apply today!



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=074800fc-3901-4f72-a0d2-05f4db5150da&source=Website



Please show proof of income. Must be at least 3x the rent amount.



We perform background and credit checks.



Contact me today to tour!! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



(RLNE3717775)