Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12784 Ivanhoe st
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

12784 Ivanhoe st

12784 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

12784 Ivanhoe Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath! Fireplace! Patio! Tons of space! Just in time for the New Year! - Welcome home to our latest Town House located at 12784 Ivanhoe St. Thornton, CO 80602 in the North Lake Estates.

This spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath, 2 story end unit townhouse in has everything you can ask for in your home. Tour Today, Move in Tomorrow!

Beginning with vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the recently remodeled kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of open counter space and large eat at island. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room and kitchen which is rounded off with large windows and sliding glass door. Each bedroom is large and spacious and the property is finished off with 2 dedicated parking spots and fully fenced in backyard.

Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features large windows, walk in closet, and bathroom with soaking tub and updated countertops.

Recently painted and ready for your family photos!

Rent includes trash, pool access, and 2 parking spots. Unit has washer and dryer hook-ups and central Heat/AC. Provides easy access to I-25, E-470, and 120th ave. and within easy walking distance to East Lake Shores Park.

Small dogs and cats 25lbs or less. (2) total are allowed.

-$200 one time pet fee per pet is due at the time of move in.
-$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)

-Renting for $1895.00.
-Deposit is $1895.00
-Application fee is $45 per adult

Apply today!

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=074800fc-3901-4f72-a0d2-05f4db5150da&source=Website

Please show proof of income. Must be at least 3x the rent amount.

We perform background and credit checks.

Contact me today to tour!! Text, Call, or Email
Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE3717775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12784 Ivanhoe st have any available units?
12784 Ivanhoe st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12784 Ivanhoe st have?
Some of 12784 Ivanhoe st's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12784 Ivanhoe st currently offering any rent specials?
12784 Ivanhoe st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12784 Ivanhoe st pet-friendly?
Yes, 12784 Ivanhoe st is pet friendly.
Does 12784 Ivanhoe st offer parking?
Yes, 12784 Ivanhoe st offers parking.
Does 12784 Ivanhoe st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12784 Ivanhoe st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12784 Ivanhoe st have a pool?
Yes, 12784 Ivanhoe st has a pool.
Does 12784 Ivanhoe st have accessible units?
No, 12784 Ivanhoe st does not have accessible units.
Does 12784 Ivanhoe st have units with dishwashers?
No, 12784 Ivanhoe st does not have units with dishwashers.

