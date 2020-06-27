Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Townhouse AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the Sage Creek Community in Thornton



12773 Jasmine Ct Thornton, CO 80602



3 beds 1.5 baths 1,446 Sq. Ft.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



Gorgeous, two-story town home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with 2 reserved parking spots. This home has a great layout with an open feel including 9-foot ceilings, large windows, brand new plank style wood flooring and freshly painted with luxurious finishes throughout. The kitchen offers dark maple stained cabinets, beautiful counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar overlooking the family room. On the second level, you will enjoy a great master suite with large walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, and full bathroom! This unit also offers a fenced in backyard with large storage shed. Washer/dryer are included.



This home is in a prime location within a short commute of Downtown Denver, Boulder and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, I-70, and I-270. Amenities include a swimming pool and park with plenty of open spaces just beyond your door.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas,Water and electric. Trash is included.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third-party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.