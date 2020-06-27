All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12773 Jasmine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12773 Jasmine Ct
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

12773 Jasmine Ct

12773 Jasmine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12773 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhouse AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the Sage Creek Community in Thornton

12773 Jasmine Ct Thornton, CO 80602

3 beds 1.5 baths 1,446 Sq. Ft.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Gorgeous, two-story town home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with 2 reserved parking spots. This home has a great layout with an open feel including 9-foot ceilings, large windows, brand new plank style wood flooring and freshly painted with luxurious finishes throughout. The kitchen offers dark maple stained cabinets, beautiful counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar overlooking the family room. On the second level, you will enjoy a great master suite with large walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, and full bathroom! This unit also offers a fenced in backyard with large storage shed. Washer/dryer are included.

This home is in a prime location within a short commute of Downtown Denver, Boulder and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, I-70, and I-270. Amenities include a swimming pool and park with plenty of open spaces just beyond your door.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas,Water and electric. Trash is included.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third-party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12773 Jasmine Ct have any available units?
12773 Jasmine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12773 Jasmine Ct have?
Some of 12773 Jasmine Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12773 Jasmine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12773 Jasmine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12773 Jasmine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12773 Jasmine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12773 Jasmine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12773 Jasmine Ct offers parking.
Does 12773 Jasmine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12773 Jasmine Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12773 Jasmine Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12773 Jasmine Ct has a pool.
Does 12773 Jasmine Ct have accessible units?
No, 12773 Jasmine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12773 Jasmine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12773 Jasmine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College