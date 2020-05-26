1272 East 130th Avenue

Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED! Flexible Lease Terms from 6-12 months! New Paint, New Carpet, New Windows, Newly Finished Basement!
Easy self-showings are available at this property! USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/711012
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately, or up to 30 days out from lease signing.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Meticulously maintained, new paint, carpet, and newly finished basement
* NOT PICTURED: Carpet in basement and on stairs to be replaced in 2 weeks. Several windows to be replaced in 1 week.
* Great, quiet location next to Hunter's Glen Lake
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Brand new washer and dryer included
* Immediate access to large adjoining lawn / green areas
* Attached 2 car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, parking available in front of garage as well.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, and HOA.
YARD: shared lawn areas adjoining to home.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: HOA provided.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: No pets are permitted at this property.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/711012
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.