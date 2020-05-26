1272 East 130th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED! Flexible Lease Terms from 6-12 months! New Paint, New Carpet, New Windows, Newly Finished Basement!



Easy self-showings are available at this property! USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/711012



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately, or up to 30 days out from lease signing.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Meticulously maintained, new paint, carpet, and newly finished basement

* NOT PICTURED: Carpet in basement and on stairs to be replaced in 2 weeks. Several windows to be replaced in 1 week.

* Great, quiet location next to Hunter's Glen Lake

* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* Brand new washer and dryer included

* Immediate access to large adjoining lawn / green areas

* Attached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, parking available in front of garage as well.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, and HOA.

YARD: shared lawn areas adjoining to home.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: HOA provided.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: No pets are permitted at this property.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/711012



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.