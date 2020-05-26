All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1272 East 130th Avenue

1272 East 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1272 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED! Flexible Lease Terms from 6-12 months! New Paint, New Carpet, New Windows, Newly Finished Basement!

Easy self-showings are available at this property! USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/711012

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately, or up to 30 days out from lease signing.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Meticulously maintained, new paint, carpet, and newly finished basement
* NOT PICTURED: Carpet in basement and on stairs to be replaced in 2 weeks. Several windows to be replaced in 1 week.
* Great, quiet location next to Hunter's Glen Lake
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Brand new washer and dryer included
* Immediate access to large adjoining lawn / green areas
* Attached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, parking available in front of garage as well.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, and HOA.
YARD: shared lawn areas adjoining to home.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: HOA provided.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: No pets are permitted at this property.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/711012

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 East 130th Avenue have any available units?
1272 East 130th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 East 130th Avenue have?
Some of 1272 East 130th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 East 130th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1272 East 130th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 East 130th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 East 130th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1272 East 130th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1272 East 130th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1272 East 130th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 East 130th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 East 130th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1272 East 130th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1272 East 130th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1272 East 130th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 East 130th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 East 130th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
