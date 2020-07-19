All apartments in Thornton
12555 Monroe Drive

12555 Monroe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12555 Monroe Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BUILT IN 2018! NOT PICTURED IN PHOTOS (but included): brand new top & bottom articulating cellular shades.

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 7th, 2019 or within 30 days of this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/533015?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* This new, spacious Eastlake corner unit townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tons of natural light
* Huge utility/laundry room
* Quiet end-street location, zero traffic whatsoever
* Over-sized attached 2 car garage
* Zero step entry
* Access to community center and pool included!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty driveway parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, $25 flat monthly fee for water. Tenant pays gas and electric.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Done by HOA

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/533015?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12555 Monroe Drive have any available units?
12555 Monroe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12555 Monroe Drive have?
Some of 12555 Monroe Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12555 Monroe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12555 Monroe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12555 Monroe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12555 Monroe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12555 Monroe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12555 Monroe Drive offers parking.
Does 12555 Monroe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12555 Monroe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12555 Monroe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12555 Monroe Drive has a pool.
Does 12555 Monroe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12555 Monroe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12555 Monroe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12555 Monroe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
