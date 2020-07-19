12555 Monroe Drive

Amenities
BUILT IN 2018! NOT PICTURED IN PHOTOS (but included): brand new top & bottom articulating cellular shades.
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 7th, 2019 or within 30 days of this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* This new, spacious Eastlake corner unit townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tons of natural light
* Huge utility/laundry room
* Quiet end-street location, zero traffic whatsoever
* Over-sized attached 2 car garage
* Zero step entry
* Access to community center and pool included!
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty driveway parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, $25 flat monthly fee for water. Tenant pays gas and electric.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Done by HOA
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
