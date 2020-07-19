12555 Monroe Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BUILT IN 2018! NOT PICTURED IN PHOTOS (but included): brand new top & bottom articulating cellular shades.



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 7th, 2019 or within 30 days of this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/533015?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* This new, spacious Eastlake corner unit townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tons of natural light

* Huge utility/laundry room

* Quiet end-street location, zero traffic whatsoever

* Over-sized attached 2 car garage

* Zero step entry

* Access to community center and pool included!



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty driveway parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, $25 flat monthly fee for water. Tenant pays gas and electric.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: Done by HOA



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/533015?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.