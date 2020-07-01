12550 Elm Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303-548-0886 Divine Real Estate and Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Amazing 3 Bed, 2 Bath Town Home in Denver/Thornton Area. Maintenance-free landscaping\. freshly painted interior. Open floor plan, dining room and kitchen stainless steel appliances. Over sized master bedroom lots of closet space. Covered patio, fenced backyard. Located in Adams 12 5 star school district. Property Description: * 1,100 Sq Ft. * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Bathrooms * Open family room with fireplace * Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry * New interior paint * A/C * 2 car garage * Washer/Dryer * Fenced backyard * Up to 2 Dogs only with owner approval no vicious breeds * Tenant pay gas/electric * No Smoking * No Section 8 Minimum; Requirements: Credit score of 600+, combine income of 2.5x the rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. $2,100/mo $2,100 security deposit. Renters insurance required. No more then 3 unrelated occupants permitted. Pets subject to owner approve. No Cats. No vicious breeds. Maximum of 2 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly pet rent $25.00 per approved pet. Rental Terms: * 12 month lease * $2,100.00 rent/mo * Application fee $15.00 per person * Available now

To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303-548-0886 Divine Real Estate and Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Amazing 3 Bed, 2 Bath Town Home in Denver/Thornton Area. Maintenance-free landscaping\. freshly painted interior. Open floor plan, dining room and kitchen stainless steel appliances. Over sized master bedroom lots of closet space. Covered patio, fenced backyard. Located in Adams 12 5 star school district. Property Description: * 1,100 Sq Ft. * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Bathrooms * Open family room with fireplace * Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry * New Carpet and interior paint * A/C * 2 car garage * Washer/Dryer * Fenced backyard * Up to 2 Dogs only with owner approval no vicious breeds * Tenant pay gas/electric * No Smoking * No Section 8 Minimum; Requirements: Credit score of 600+, combine income of 2.5x the rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. $2,100/mo $2,100 security deposit. Renters insurance required. No more then 3 unrelated occupants permitted. Pets subject to owner approve. No Cats. No vicious breeds. Maximum of 2 pets. $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly pet rent $25.00 per approved pet. Rental Terms: * 12 month lease * $2,100.00 rent/mo * Application fee $15.00 per person * Available now

https://tours.virtuance.com/1522369