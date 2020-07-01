All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
12550 Elm Street - 1
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:12 AM

12550 Elm Street - 1

12550 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12550 Elm Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303-548-0886 Divine Real Estate and Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Amazing 3 Bed, 2 Bath Town Home in Denver/Thornton Area. Maintenance-free landscaping\. freshly painted interior. Open floor plan, dining room and kitchen stainless steel appliances. Over sized master bedroom lots of closet space. Covered patio, fenced backyard. Located in Adams 12 5 star school district. Property Description: * 1,100 Sq Ft. * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Bathrooms * Open family room with fireplace * Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry * New interior paint * A/C * 2 car garage * Washer/Dryer * Fenced backyard * Up to 2 Dogs only with owner approval no vicious breeds * Tenant pay gas/electric * No Smoking * No Section 8 Minimum; Requirements: Credit score of 600+, combine income of 2.5x the rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. $2,100/mo $2,100 security deposit. Renters insurance required. No more then 3 unrelated occupants permitted. Pets subject to owner approve. No Cats. No vicious breeds. Maximum of 2 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly pet rent $25.00 per approved pet. Rental Terms: * 12 month lease * $2,100.00 rent/mo * Application fee $15.00 per person * Available now
https://tours.virtuance.com/1522369

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12550 Elm Street - 1 have any available units?
12550 Elm Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12550 Elm Street - 1 have?
Some of 12550 Elm Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12550 Elm Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12550 Elm Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12550 Elm Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12550 Elm Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12550 Elm Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12550 Elm Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 12550 Elm Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12550 Elm Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12550 Elm Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 12550 Elm Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12550 Elm Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12550 Elm Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12550 Elm Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12550 Elm Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

