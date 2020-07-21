Amenities
Open House Monday 7/29 from 6pm to 7pm. Please stop by to see it.
Rent is $1600.
Avail 8/1!!! Call or email with questions
Richard 303668895
Address is 1189 Milky Way. Property is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.
Great 3 bed, 3 bath townhome. Spacious kitchen with large dining area. Huge Master , Updated bathrooms. Fenced patio and covered 2 car parking. Easy highway access and close to the park and ride.
Property address is 1189 Milky Way Denver CO 80260
Rent is $1600. The deposit is $1650. Water and trash is $50 per month. Sorry, no section 8.
Pets welcome.
There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.
Apply online today at www.fourpeaksdenver.com There is a $30 application fee per person over the age of 18.
