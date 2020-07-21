All apartments in Thornton
Location

1189 Milky Way, Thornton, CO 80260
South Thornton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Monday 7/29 from 6pm to 7pm. Please stop by to see it.
Rent is $1600.

Avail 8/1!!! Call or email with questions

Richard 303668895

Address is 1189 Milky Way. Property is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.

Great 3 bed, 3 bath townhome. Spacious kitchen with large dining area. Huge Master , Updated bathrooms. Fenced patio and covered 2 car parking. Easy highway access and close to the park and ride.

Property address is 1189 Milky Way Denver CO 80260

Rent is $1600. The deposit is $1650. Water and trash is $50 per month. Sorry, no section 8.

Pets welcome.

There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.

Apply online today at www.fourpeaksdenver.com There is a $30 application fee per person over the age of 18.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Milky Way have any available units?
1189 Milky Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1189 Milky Way have?
Some of 1189 Milky Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Milky Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Milky Way is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Milky Way offer parking?
Yes, 1189 Milky Way offers parking.
Does 1189 Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1189 Milky Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Milky Way have a pool?
No, 1189 Milky Way does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 1189 Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1189 Milky Way does not have units with dishwashers.
