Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge parking pool racquetball court garage internet access media room tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park fire pit game room hot tub online portal pool table

Bell Flatirons Apartments lies along the foothills, and sits adjacent to Autrey Reservoir, with a beautiful backdrop of the Boulder Flatirons mountains. Formerly known as Horizons at Rock Creek, Bell Flatirons features a comfortable location that plays host to breathtaking views and stunning landscapes, as well as fine dining, entertainment and shopping. With newly upgraded studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment floorplans to choose from, you'll find the new upscale home that best suits your lifestyle at Bell Flatirons.



Superior apartment living truly is superior. Located conveniently between Boulder and Denver, residents of Superior have every imaginable amenity within easy reach. Both cities offer an abundance of activities, shopping, cultural opportunities as well as national employers. Denver is home to a world class aquarium and one of the nation's most popular zoos. Sports fans will enjoy watching professional NFL, MLB and NBA teams play. The Denver area is also home to some of th