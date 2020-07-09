3606 S. King Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7addfdf05d ---- Bright and Open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Unit. Inside features include New Paint, New Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom, tons of natural light, Carpeted floors, and Open floor plan. Out door patio with semi fenced in yard and off street parking. Water, Sewer and Trash included with rent. Available 06/16/19. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com