Sheridan, CO
3606 S. King Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:00 PM

3606 S. King Street

3606 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

3606 South King Street, Sheridan, CO 80236

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7addfdf05d ---- Bright and Open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Unit. Inside features include New Paint, New Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom, tons of natural light, Carpeted floors, and Open floor plan. Out door patio with semi fenced in yard and off street parking. Water, Sewer and Trash included with rent. Available 06/16/19. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

