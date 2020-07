Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today. Come home to the conveniences you desire and the comforts you deserve. Our bright, spacious open-plan one- or two-bedroom apartment homes are designed for luxury every time you walk in the door. Thoughtful amenities mean you wont have to choose between work, play, and pure relaxation. And with a location in the middle of the best that humans and nature have to offer, there's no better place to have it all than Avana on the Platte.