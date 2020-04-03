95 timbers

Amenities
Dining room seating for 14 & bar seats 4Private outdoor hot tub - snow melt deckWasher / Dryer, central air conditioning and three gas fireplacesGourmet Kitchen; Outdoor grillOne car heated garage, two underground parking spotsMountain views with four decksContinental breakfast daily from 7-10amApres ski daily from 3:30 - 4:30pmComplete concierge services and bell staffExecutive Business CenterCommunity game Room and Tykes RoomCommunity state-of-the-art fitness facility Community spa treatment room, steam room and showersCommunity slope side outdoor heated swimming pool and jetted spaComplimentary airport transfer & point to point transportation Aspen/SnowmassSki concierge,ski lockers with heated boot dryersPrivate boot and glove dryers in garage