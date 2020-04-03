All apartments in Pine Brook Hill
95 timbers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

95 timbers

95 Timber Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

95 Timber Lane, Pine Brook Hill, CO 80304

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit TK2 · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Dining room seating for 14 & bar seats 4Private outdoor hot tub - snow melt deckWasher / Dryer, central air conditioning and three gas fireplacesGourmet Kitchen; Outdoor grillOne car heated garage, two underground parking spotsMountain views with four decksContinental breakfast daily from 7-10amApres ski daily from 3:30 - 4:30pmComplete concierge services and bell staffExecutive Business CenterCommunity game Room and Tykes RoomCommunity state-of-the-art fitness facility Community spa treatment room, steam room and showersCommunity slope side outdoor heated swimming pool and jetted spaComplimentary airport transfer & point to point transportation Aspen/SnowmassSki concierge,ski lockers with heated boot dryersPrivate boot and glove dryers in garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 timbers have any available units?
95 timbers has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 timbers have?
Some of 95 timbers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 timbers currently offering any rent specials?
95 timbers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 timbers pet-friendly?
No, 95 timbers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Brook Hill.
Does 95 timbers offer parking?
Yes, 95 timbers does offer parking.
Does 95 timbers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 timbers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 timbers have a pool?
Yes, 95 timbers has a pool.
Does 95 timbers have accessible units?
No, 95 timbers does not have accessible units.
Does 95 timbers have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 timbers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 timbers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 timbers has units with air conditioning.
