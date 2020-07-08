23854 Eagle Bend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Three Bedroom With Loft And Study In Canterberry Crossing! - Great Home in Parker! This home has a great room...open to the kitchen and dining area. Very Spacious! There is a study right off the family room and a guest bathroom. The upstairs has three bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The master bedroom is roomy with a 5-piece bathroom and huge walk-in closet. The loft is large for plenty of activities! Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge unfinished basement. There is a also a deep freezer the tenant is welcomed to use. The backyard is open with a large brick patio. You cant forget the two car garage. If you would like to see it, contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management company.



(RLNE3710524)