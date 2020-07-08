All apartments in Parker
23854 Eagle Bend Lane

Location

23854 Eagle Bend Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom With Loft And Study In Canterberry Crossing! - Great Home in Parker! This home has a great room...open to the kitchen and dining area. Very Spacious! There is a study right off the family room and a guest bathroom. The upstairs has three bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The master bedroom is roomy with a 5-piece bathroom and huge walk-in closet. The loft is large for plenty of activities! Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge unfinished basement. There is a also a deep freezer the tenant is welcomed to use. The backyard is open with a large brick patio. You cant forget the two car garage. If you would like to see it, contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management company.

(RLNE3710524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane have any available units?
23854 Eagle Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane have?
Some of 23854 Eagle Bend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23854 Eagle Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23854 Eagle Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23854 Eagle Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23854 Eagle Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23854 Eagle Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23854 Eagle Bend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 23854 Eagle Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 23854 Eagle Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23854 Eagle Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23854 Eagle Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

