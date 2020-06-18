22697 Hopewell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Parker! This spacious home boasts an office on the main level along with an open kitchen and large living and dining area. Huge windows in the living room allow the room to fill with natural light. Don't miss the huge backyard patio. This patio is an entertainer's dream! Three car attached garage adds even more space to this already spacious home.. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.