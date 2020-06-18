All apartments in Parker
22697 Hopewell Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 2:12 PM

22697 Hopewell Avenue

22697 Hopewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22697 Hopewell Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Parker! This spacious home boasts an office on the main level along with an open kitchen and large living and dining area. Huge windows in the living room allow the room to fill with natural light. Don't miss the huge backyard patio. This patio is an entertainer's dream! Three car attached garage adds even more space to this already spacious home.. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22697 Hopewell Avenue have any available units?
22697 Hopewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 22697 Hopewell Avenue have?
Some of 22697 Hopewell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22697 Hopewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22697 Hopewell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22697 Hopewell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22697 Hopewell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22697 Hopewell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22697 Hopewell Avenue offers parking.
Does 22697 Hopewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22697 Hopewell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22697 Hopewell Avenue have a pool?
No, 22697 Hopewell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22697 Hopewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22697 Hopewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22697 Hopewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22697 Hopewell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

