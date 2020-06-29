All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 22322 Quail Run Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
22322 Quail Run Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

22322 Quail Run Way

22322 Quail Run Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22322 Quail Run Way, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this outstanding 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home. Beautiful home with a grand 2 story entry. Multiple living spaces on the main floor, dining room, kitchen, and home office make this the perfect place to spread out. The master suite is located upstairs along with 3 other bedrooms. Don't miss the gorgeous back yard and trail just behind the home! Perfectly updated kitchen features slab granite, ample cabinet space & a breakfast nook with large bay window. The main level also features formal living room, formal dining, study, open family room w/ gorgeous stone fireplace, a 3/4 bath, plus laundry room. Upstairs you will find a lovely master bedroom that overlooks the beautiful open space and features 5 piece bath plus walk-in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms are conveniently located on the upper level feature spacious layouts. The finished basement boasts a 2nd living area, 3/4 bath & huge storage room. Located in Canterbury Crossings in the Black Bear Golf Community.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22322 Quail Run Way have any available units?
22322 Quail Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 22322 Quail Run Way have?
Some of 22322 Quail Run Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22322 Quail Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
22322 Quail Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22322 Quail Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 22322 Quail Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 22322 Quail Run Way offer parking?
No, 22322 Quail Run Way does not offer parking.
Does 22322 Quail Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22322 Quail Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22322 Quail Run Way have a pool?
No, 22322 Quail Run Way does not have a pool.
Does 22322 Quail Run Way have accessible units?
No, 22322 Quail Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22322 Quail Run Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22322 Quail Run Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs