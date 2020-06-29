22322 Quail Run Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

See yourself coming home to this outstanding 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home. Beautiful home with a grand 2 story entry. Multiple living spaces on the main floor, dining room, kitchen, and home office make this the perfect place to spread out. The master suite is located upstairs along with 3 other bedrooms. Don't miss the gorgeous back yard and trail just behind the home! Perfectly updated kitchen features slab granite, ample cabinet space & a breakfast nook with large bay window. The main level also features formal living room, formal dining, study, open family room w/ gorgeous stone fireplace, a 3/4 bath, plus laundry room. Upstairs you will find a lovely master bedroom that overlooks the beautiful open space and features 5 piece bath plus walk-in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms are conveniently located on the upper level feature spacious layouts. The finished basement boasts a 2nd living area, 3/4 bath & huge storage room. Located in Canterbury Crossings in the Black Bear Golf Community.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.