21620 Crestone Needles Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 8:57 PM

21620 Crestone Needles Drive

21620 Crestone Needles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21620 Crestone Needles Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Parker! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace or outside on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive have any available units?
21620 Crestone Needles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive have?
Some of 21620 Crestone Needles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21620 Crestone Needles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21620 Crestone Needles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21620 Crestone Needles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21620 Crestone Needles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive offer parking?
No, 21620 Crestone Needles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21620 Crestone Needles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive have a pool?
No, 21620 Crestone Needles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive have accessible units?
No, 21620 Crestone Needles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21620 Crestone Needles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21620 Crestone Needles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
