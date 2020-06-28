19805 Applewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking pet friendly

Stunning townhouse with 2 master bedroom suites and 2.5 bathrooms. Available October 1st. This home features central heat/ac, washer/dryer, fenced back patio, community pool, 1 reserved parking spot (guest parking available), washer/dryer and much more. Rent is $1,698 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: NO PETS. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!