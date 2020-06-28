All apartments in Parker
19805 Applewood Court

19805 Applewood Court
Location

19805 Applewood Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
Stunning townhouse with 2 master bedroom suites and 2.5 bathrooms. Available October 1st. This home features central heat/ac, washer/dryer, fenced back patio, community pool, 1 reserved parking spot (guest parking available), washer/dryer and much more. Rent is $1,698 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: NO PETS. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19805 Applewood Court have any available units?
19805 Applewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19805 Applewood Court have?
Some of 19805 Applewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19805 Applewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
19805 Applewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19805 Applewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19805 Applewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 19805 Applewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 19805 Applewood Court offers parking.
Does 19805 Applewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19805 Applewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19805 Applewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 19805 Applewood Court has a pool.
Does 19805 Applewood Court have accessible units?
No, 19805 Applewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19805 Applewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19805 Applewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
