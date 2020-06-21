19804 Summerset Lane

Amenities

NOT ABLE TO SHOW UNTIL JULY 22, 2020, AVAILABLE TO RENT AUGUST 1, 2020 Great location in Downtown Parker. 1 block walk to trail system along creek. Small fenced back Patio area. Outside storage locker. Community pool. 1 assigned parking space and numerous guest parking spaces nearby. wood burning fireplace in Living /Room. Large Master Bedroom plus second bedroom. Bedrooms share 1 full bath upstairs. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Owner pays for trash, sewer & water. Tenant pays for gas & electric. Owner and HOA will require background check for credit, criminal & rental history.