Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

19804 Summerset Lane

19804 Summerset Lane · (970) 213-7685
Location

19804 Summerset Lane, Parker, CO 80138

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
NOT ABLE TO SHOW UNTIL JULY 22, 2020, AVAILABLE TO RENT AUGUST 1, 2020 Great location in Downtown Parker. 1 block walk to trail system along creek. Small fenced back Patio area. Outside storage locker. Community pool. 1 assigned parking space and numerous guest parking spaces nearby. wood burning fireplace in Living /Room. Large Master Bedroom plus second bedroom. Bedrooms share 1 full bath upstairs. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Owner pays for trash, sewer & water. Tenant pays for gas & electric. Owner and HOA will require background check for credit, criminal & rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19804 Summerset Lane have any available units?
19804 Summerset Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19804 Summerset Lane have?
Some of 19804 Summerset Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19804 Summerset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19804 Summerset Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19804 Summerset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19804 Summerset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 19804 Summerset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19804 Summerset Lane does offer parking.
Does 19804 Summerset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19804 Summerset Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19804 Summerset Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19804 Summerset Lane has a pool.
Does 19804 Summerset Lane have accessible units?
No, 19804 Summerset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19804 Summerset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19804 Summerset Lane has units with dishwashers.
