19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C Available 08/04/20 Home size townhome 2100 finished square feet but without any maintenance! - This is a legitimate home-size townhome with 3 beds, 4 baths, 2100 finished square feet but without any maintenance! No landscape maintenance, no snow shoveling, no water bills. EVER*spacious great room with a 22’ high ceiling and gas fireplace is the centerpiece of the home*striking hardwood floors on the entire main level*kitchen has a large sit-up counter + pantry, and the oversized dining room walks out to a private patio and yard*The back covered patio has a northern exposure so you won’t melt in the hot late afternoon sun*Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and baths including a vaulted master with private patio and walk-in closet*The full basement provides a huge bedroom, and family room, bath, and nice sized storage*one car attached garage and one carport space*all new fixtures and stainless Bosch dishwasher 2017 (not shown)*walking distance to King Soopers, the Stroh Ranch Rec Center, the Cherry Creek Trail and the new Leman Academy Charter School*incredible Stroh Ranch Rec Center w/weight room, 2 tennis courts, indoor racquetball, and indoor and outdoor pools*minimum 1 year lease*available August 4th*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*dogs O.K. no cats*$400 pet deposit/pet and all refundable*HOA fees, water and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*washer and dryer included*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.



