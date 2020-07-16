All apartments in Parker
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C

19698 East Mann Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19698 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C Available 08/04/20 Home size townhome 2100 finished square feet but without any maintenance! - This is a legitimate home-size townhome with 3 beds, 4 baths, 2100 finished square feet but without any maintenance! No landscape maintenance, no snow shoveling, no water bills. EVER*spacious great room with a 22’ high ceiling and gas fireplace is the centerpiece of the home*striking hardwood floors on the entire main level*kitchen has a large sit-up counter + pantry, and the oversized dining room walks out to a private patio and yard*The back covered patio has a northern exposure so you won’t melt in the hot late afternoon sun*Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and baths including a vaulted master with private patio and walk-in closet*The full basement provides a huge bedroom, and family room, bath, and nice sized storage*one car attached garage and one carport space*all new fixtures and stainless Bosch dishwasher 2017 (not shown)*walking distance to King Soopers, the Stroh Ranch Rec Center, the Cherry Creek Trail and the new Leman Academy Charter School*incredible Stroh Ranch Rec Center w/weight room, 2 tennis courts, indoor racquetball, and indoor and outdoor pools*minimum 1 year lease*available August 4th*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*dogs O.K. no cats*$400 pet deposit/pet and all refundable*HOA fees, water and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*washer and dryer included*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.

(RLNE5937203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C have any available units?
19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C have?
Some of 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C currently offering any rent specials?
19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C is pet friendly.
Does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C offer parking?
Yes, 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C offers parking.
Does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C have a pool?
Yes, 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C has a pool.
Does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C have accessible units?
No, 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19698 East Mann Creek Dr. #C has units with dishwashers.
