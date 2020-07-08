19654 E Clear Creek Trl

Amenities

This beautiful home will be available for lease coming up in June of this year. The available date is listed as June 15th but if you would like to move in sooner let me know and we may be able to accommodate. This home has a virtual walk through available for you to see, however most of the sites we advertise on don't allow us to post a direct link on this ad. The best way to research this home is to go through our website at PMIParker dot com. If you'd like to see the tour, please reach out and we will send you the link.



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house could be your next home! It is over 2,400 square feet and features a very open layout. As you walk in the front door, the kitchen is located to your left. The room then opens up to a large dining room and living room with a gas fireplace and built in storage into the walls. There is a sliding glass door going into the backyard from the living room as well. Located next to the living room is an office that can also serve as a bedroom as it has a window and a closet. There is an additional guest bedroom on the main floor as well as a guest bathroom. Down the hall is the master bedroom with a large master bathroom featuring a beautiful walk in shower, and a large walk in closet. The basement is also finished and has a large family room that would make a great movie room. There is an additional guest bathroom and bedroom in the basement as well. The home has an attached 2 car garage. There is a laundry room on the main level that comes with a washer and dryer. Home is within walking distance of the Creekside Community rec center. There are tennis courts, basketball courts, an indoor and an outdoor pool, and a fitness center nearby. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, and any cable or internet. The owner will pay to have the lawn mowed. Home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and additional pet rent



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via ACH.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.



Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges



$100 Pet initiation fee



$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet



Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet



Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.