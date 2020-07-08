All apartments in Parker
19654 E Clear Creek Trl
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:43 AM

19654 E Clear Creek Trl

19654 East Clear Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

19654 East Clear Creek Trail, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful home will be available for lease coming up in June of this year. The available date is listed as June 15th but if you would like to move in sooner let me know and we may be able to accommodate. This home has a virtual walk through available for you to see, however most of the sites we advertise on don't allow us to post a direct link on this ad. The best way to research this home is to go through our website at PMIParker dot com. If you'd like to see the tour, please reach out and we will send you the link.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house could be your next home! It is over 2,400 square feet and features a very open layout. As you walk in the front door, the kitchen is located to your left. The room then opens up to a large dining room and living room with a gas fireplace and built in storage into the walls. There is a sliding glass door going into the backyard from the living room as well. Located next to the living room is an office that can also serve as a bedroom as it has a window and a closet. There is an additional guest bedroom on the main floor as well as a guest bathroom. Down the hall is the master bedroom with a large master bathroom featuring a beautiful walk in shower, and a large walk in closet. The basement is also finished and has a large family room that would make a great movie room. There is an additional guest bathroom and bedroom in the basement as well. The home has an attached 2 car garage. There is a laundry room on the main level that comes with a washer and dryer. Home is within walking distance of the Creekside Community rec center. There are tennis courts, basketball courts, an indoor and an outdoor pool, and a fitness center nearby. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, and any cable or internet. The owner will pay to have the lawn mowed. Home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and additional pet rent

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via ACH.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet

Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl have any available units?
19654 E Clear Creek Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl have?
Some of 19654 E Clear Creek Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19654 E Clear Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
19654 E Clear Creek Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19654 E Clear Creek Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19654 E Clear Creek Trl is pet friendly.
Does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl offer parking?
Yes, 19654 E Clear Creek Trl offers parking.
Does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19654 E Clear Creek Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl have a pool?
Yes, 19654 E Clear Creek Trl has a pool.
Does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 19654 E Clear Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 19654 E Clear Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 19654 E Clear Creek Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

