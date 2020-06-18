Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

18034 Becket Drive Available 04/01/20 Great One Bedroom Condo in Parker! - 1st level Condo in desired Parker area! Please allow me to show you this awesome unit!

One bedroom, One bath with walk in closet and back patio area off of the bedroom. High ceilings makes the entire unit feel spacious! The square footage is 820. Unit will include all appliances as well as full sized washer and dryer. There is a gas fireplace that heats the entire unit when used! Condo has Central Heat and AC

Also you will have a front row parking spot and tons of open parking across the street for your guests. This unit is located in Parker just off of E-470 and Parker easy access to the highway and shopping close by It also sits on a dead end street so not a lot of traffic in the front or back of the unit.



****flexible with move in date come end of March beginning of April*****



$1330 Monthly Rent

$1330 Security Deposit

Application Fee: $40 for anyone residing in the home over the age of 18



Medium-Sized Dog will be considered w/Additional Pet Deposit



Water, Sewer, Gas all included



Call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management for a showing & more information! 720-298-2556 OR jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com



