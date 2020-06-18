All apartments in Parker
18034 Becket Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

18034 Becket Drive

18034 Becket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18034 Becket Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
18034 Becket Drive Available 04/01/20 Great One Bedroom Condo in Parker! - 1st level Condo in desired Parker area! Please allow me to show you this awesome unit!
One bedroom, One bath with walk in closet and back patio area off of the bedroom. High ceilings makes the entire unit feel spacious! The square footage is 820. Unit will include all appliances as well as full sized washer and dryer. There is a gas fireplace that heats the entire unit when used! Condo has Central Heat and AC
Also you will have a front row parking spot and tons of open parking across the street for your guests. This unit is located in Parker just off of E-470 and Parker easy access to the highway and shopping close by It also sits on a dead end street so not a lot of traffic in the front or back of the unit.

****flexible with move in date come end of March beginning of April*****

$1330 Monthly Rent
$1330 Security Deposit
Application Fee: $40 for anyone residing in the home over the age of 18

Medium-Sized Dog will be considered w/Additional Pet Deposit

Water, Sewer, Gas all included

Call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management for a showing & more information! 720-298-2556 OR jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5459480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18034 Becket Drive have any available units?
18034 Becket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18034 Becket Drive have?
Some of 18034 Becket Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18034 Becket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18034 Becket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18034 Becket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18034 Becket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18034 Becket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18034 Becket Drive offers parking.
Does 18034 Becket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18034 Becket Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18034 Becket Drive have a pool?
No, 18034 Becket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18034 Becket Drive have accessible units?
No, 18034 Becket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18034 Becket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18034 Becket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
