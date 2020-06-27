All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 17211 Niwot Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
17211 Niwot Place
Last updated June 30 2020 at 10:41 PM

17211 Niwot Place

17211 Niwot Place ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! ***

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Clarke Farms will welcome you with 2,800 square feet of living space!

Unique Floor Plan features open flow from kitchen to dining room and a front room that can be used as a second living area or even an office. The kitchen overlooks a spacious family room with a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, an island, and tons of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a partially finished basement, and a crawl space that is perfect for extra storage. Access to the community Pool, Tennis Courts, Park & playground included in the rental costs. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy and entertain in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, dual-level deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden in the private backyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including King Soopers. Travel is easy with quick access to the highway.

Walking distance (3/10ths of a mile/10 minutes or less) to Douglas County Schools and Cherokee Trail Elementary School which features a "STEAM based learning model".

No smoking, tobacco or vape type activities inside the house.

Up to 2 pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17211 Niwot Place have any available units?
17211 Niwot Place has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17211 Niwot Place have?
Some of 17211 Niwot Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17211 Niwot Place currently offering any rent specials?
17211 Niwot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17211 Niwot Place pet-friendly?
No, 17211 Niwot Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 17211 Niwot Place offer parking?
Yes, 17211 Niwot Place offers parking.
Does 17211 Niwot Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17211 Niwot Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17211 Niwot Place have a pool?
Yes, 17211 Niwot Place has a pool.
Does 17211 Niwot Place have accessible units?
No, 17211 Niwot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17211 Niwot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17211 Niwot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 17211 Niwot Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolsParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity