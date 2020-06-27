17211 Niwot Place ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court parking playground pool garage tennis court

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! ***



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Clarke Farms will welcome you with 2,800 square feet of living space!



Unique Floor Plan features open flow from kitchen to dining room and a front room that can be used as a second living area or even an office. The kitchen overlooks a spacious family room with a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, an island, and tons of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a partially finished basement, and a crawl space that is perfect for extra storage. Access to the community Pool, Tennis Courts, Park & playground included in the rental costs. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy and entertain in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, dual-level deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden in the private backyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including King Soopers. Travel is easy with quick access to the highway.



Walking distance (3/10ths of a mile/10 minutes or less) to Douglas County Schools and Cherokee Trail Elementary School which features a "STEAM based learning model".



No smoking, tobacco or vape type activities inside the house.



Up to 2 pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit



Rent includes trash and recycling.



*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.