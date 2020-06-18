All apartments in Parker
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
16775 Coopers Hawk Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16775 Coopers Hawk Way

16775 Coopers Hawk · No Longer Available
Location

16775 Coopers Hawk, Parker, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No brokers or listing services. Not a &quot;ski vacation rental&quot;. Just available. Great suburban neighborhood. You will love its location, 5 - 10 minutes to Meridian, Inverness, Tech Center and Park Meadows Mall - Western Union, Catholic Health, Dish Network, IHS, Great West Life, the new Schwab complex and others are all close. 5 minutes to shopping and restaurants.

Four year old fully furnished 1850 sq ft ranch floor plan

- Huge living room with dining for six,- Large 75&quot; Sony 4K LED TV in living room. Awesome for sports and movies.
- Cozy fireplace in the living area.-
- Gourmet kitchen with large center island. Inclides stainless steel appliances, Keurig coffee maker, toaster, cooking equipment, granite counter-tops,
- Laundry room with full size washer and dryer,
- Double garage including workbench and storage.
- Huge Master bedroom/bathroom with king bed and 65&quot; 4K TV. Soaking tub and separate shower in the master bath.
_ Large guest bedroom with queen size bed.
- Fully functional office with printer and TV. Office can be reconfigured as 3rd bedroom by taking the desk to the basement .
- Unfinished 1800 sq ft basement. Plenty of storage room.
- Private patio off of family room with two BBQs (Traeger smoker and separate gas grill) and outdoor seating for six with large functional patio umbrella.
- Fully fenced back yard. Great for kids and/or pets. Will consider smaller pets.
- Hiking and biking paths in neighborhood
-Everything on CHBO Complete checklist included except blender and there is not a lot of art on the walls.
-Cherry Creek School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way have any available units?
16775 Coopers Hawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way have?
Some of 16775 Coopers Hawk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16775 Coopers Hawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
16775 Coopers Hawk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16775 Coopers Hawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16775 Coopers Hawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 16775 Coopers Hawk Way does offer parking.
Does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16775 Coopers Hawk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way have a pool?
No, 16775 Coopers Hawk Way does not have a pool.
Does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way have accessible units?
No, 16775 Coopers Hawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16775 Coopers Hawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16775 Coopers Hawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
