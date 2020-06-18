16775 Coopers Hawk Way

Amenities

No brokers or listing services. Not a "ski vacation rental". Just available. Great suburban neighborhood. You will love its location, 5 - 10 minutes to Meridian, Inverness, Tech Center and Park Meadows Mall - Western Union, Catholic Health, Dish Network, IHS, Great West Life, the new Schwab complex and others are all close. 5 minutes to shopping and restaurants.



Four year old fully furnished 1850 sq ft ranch floor plan



- Huge living room with dining for six,- Large 75" Sony 4K LED TV in living room. Awesome for sports and movies.

- Cozy fireplace in the living area.-

- Gourmet kitchen with large center island. Inclides stainless steel appliances, Keurig coffee maker, toaster, cooking equipment, granite counter-tops,

- Laundry room with full size washer and dryer,

- Double garage including workbench and storage.

- Huge Master bedroom/bathroom with king bed and 65" 4K TV. Soaking tub and separate shower in the master bath.

_ Large guest bedroom with queen size bed.

- Fully functional office with printer and TV. Office can be reconfigured as 3rd bedroom by taking the desk to the basement .

- Unfinished 1800 sq ft basement. Plenty of storage room.

- Private patio off of family room with two BBQs (Traeger smoker and separate gas grill) and outdoor seating for six with large functional patio umbrella.

- Fully fenced back yard. Great for kids and/or pets. Will consider smaller pets.

- Hiking and biking paths in neighborhood

-Everything on CHBO Complete checklist included except blender and there is not a lot of art on the walls.

-Cherry Creek School District.