16647 E Auburn Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

This BEAUTIFUL Ranch-Style, End-of-The-Row Town Home is nestled in a quiet community in the center of everything-Parker! Just minutes to, from Main St. Parker, the Rec Center, Light Rail, the Meridian Office Park, Park Meadows, Lone Tree and The DTC! Enter this custom painted town home to an open floor plan with a spacious formal living room and dining area. Make your way to the family room featuring vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen with newer appliances!, features generous cabinet space and granite counter tops. Sliders off the eat-in area, lead to a private back porch and maintenance-free yard! The over-sized Master BR features a 5 piece master bath, custom tile, granite counter tops and a walk-in closet. Newer clothes washer and dryer are also included! The 2 car garage and spacious unfinished basement allow for plenty of storage. This town home is a must see! Come take a look, you won't be disappointed!