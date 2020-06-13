All apartments in Parker
16647 E Auburn Hills Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:15 AM

16647 E Auburn Hills Drive

16647 East Auburn Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16647 East Auburn Hills Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This BEAUTIFUL Ranch-Style, End-of-The-Row Town Home is nestled in a quiet community in the center of everything-Parker! Just minutes to, from Main St. Parker, the Rec Center, Light Rail, the Meridian Office Park, Park Meadows, Lone Tree and The DTC! Enter this custom painted town home to an open floor plan with a spacious formal living room and dining area. Make your way to the family room featuring vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen with newer appliances!, features generous cabinet space and granite counter tops. Sliders off the eat-in area, lead to a private back porch and maintenance-free yard! The over-sized Master BR features a 5 piece master bath, custom tile, granite counter tops and a walk-in closet. Newer clothes washer and dryer are also included! The 2 car garage and spacious unfinished basement allow for plenty of storage. This town home is a must see! Come take a look, you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive have any available units?
16647 E Auburn Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive have?
Some of 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16647 E Auburn Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16647 E Auburn Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

