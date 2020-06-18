16214 Peregrine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Parker. The main level has new paint throughout, Luxury Wood-look Vinyl Flooring in the Living room, Upgraded Powder Room, Gas Fireplace, Tile floor in the kitchen and Dinning areas. Gourmet style Kitchen features Granite Counters and upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs has all new paint and carpet, 2 Bedrooms and a Master bedroom. Both Hall bathroom and Master Bathroom have been completely remodeled. Two car Garage and fenced Back Yard, Central Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer are included. Bradbury Ranch community offers Trails, Open Space, Parks, Playgrounds, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, and Swimming Pool. Convenient to all amenities.