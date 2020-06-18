All apartments in Parker
Location

16214 Peregrine Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss this Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Parker. The main level has new paint throughout, Luxury Wood-look Vinyl Flooring in the Living room, Upgraded Powder Room, Gas Fireplace, Tile floor in the kitchen and Dinning areas. Gourmet style Kitchen features Granite Counters and upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs has all new paint and carpet, 2 Bedrooms and a Master bedroom. Both Hall bathroom and Master Bathroom have been completely remodeled. Two car Garage and fenced Back Yard, Central Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer are included. Bradbury Ranch community offers Trails, Open Space, Parks, Playgrounds, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, and Swimming Pool. Convenient to all amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 Peregrine Drive have any available units?
16214 Peregrine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16214 Peregrine Drive have?
Some of 16214 Peregrine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16214 Peregrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16214 Peregrine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 Peregrine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16214 Peregrine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 16214 Peregrine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16214 Peregrine Drive offers parking.
Does 16214 Peregrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16214 Peregrine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 Peregrine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16214 Peregrine Drive has a pool.
Does 16214 Peregrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 16214 Peregrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 Peregrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16214 Peregrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
