16132 Azalea Ave

This beautiful home will be available for lease coming up in June of this year. The exact available date will be updated when we know a specific date. This home has a virtual walk through available for you to see, however most of the sites we advertise on don't allow us to post a direct link on this ad. The best way to research this home is to go through our website at PMIParker dot com. If you'd like to see the tour, please reach out and we will send you the link.



This home is a 4 Bedroom, 3 bath beauty in the brand new Dove Village community in Parker. It is over 2,500 finished square feet and features a wide open layout. The main level includes a cozy office, restroom, wide open living room with a fireplace and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a large island in the kitchen as well that gives you plenty of counter space. The main floor is covered in beautiful hardwood. There are four bedrooms on the upper level as well as a laundry room with washer and dryer included. Three of the bedrooms are nice sized guest rooms that are on one side of a large loft that can also be used as a family room. On the other side of the loft is your beautiful master bedroom with an attached, luxury 5 piece master bathroom. There is a very large, wide open unfinished basement that's over 1,000 square feet. The home has a large two car attached garage. This is a smart home featuring smart locks, living room lighting, and routers pre-installed for internet. The home would prefer to be pet free however owner will consider allowing a dog. Additional pet fees would apply. Sorry no cats allowed. This brand new community has a lot of walking and biking trails nearby. It is located just minutes from Parker road with easy highway access. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via a linked bank account.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.



Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges



$100 Pet initiation fee



$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet



Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet



Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.