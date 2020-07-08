All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 16132 Azalea Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
16132 Azalea Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

16132 Azalea Ave

16132 Azalea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16132 Azalea Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
new construction
This beautiful home will be available for lease coming up in June of this year. The exact available date will be updated when we know a specific date. This home has a virtual walk through available for you to see, however most of the sites we advertise on don't allow us to post a direct link on this ad. The best way to research this home is to go through our website at PMIParker dot com. If you'd like to see the tour, please reach out and we will send you the link.

This home is a 4 Bedroom, 3 bath beauty in the brand new Dove Village community in Parker. It is over 2,500 finished square feet and features a wide open layout. The main level includes a cozy office, restroom, wide open living room with a fireplace and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a large island in the kitchen as well that gives you plenty of counter space. The main floor is covered in beautiful hardwood. There are four bedrooms on the upper level as well as a laundry room with washer and dryer included. Three of the bedrooms are nice sized guest rooms that are on one side of a large loft that can also be used as a family room. On the other side of the loft is your beautiful master bedroom with an attached, luxury 5 piece master bathroom. There is a very large, wide open unfinished basement that's over 1,000 square feet. The home has a large two car attached garage. This is a smart home featuring smart locks, living room lighting, and routers pre-installed for internet. The home would prefer to be pet free however owner will consider allowing a dog. Additional pet fees would apply. Sorry no cats allowed. This brand new community has a lot of walking and biking trails nearby. It is located just minutes from Parker road with easy highway access. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via a linked bank account.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet

Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16132 Azalea Ave have any available units?
16132 Azalea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16132 Azalea Ave have?
Some of 16132 Azalea Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16132 Azalea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16132 Azalea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16132 Azalea Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16132 Azalea Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16132 Azalea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16132 Azalea Ave offers parking.
Does 16132 Azalea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16132 Azalea Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16132 Azalea Ave have a pool?
No, 16132 Azalea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16132 Azalea Ave have accessible units?
No, 16132 Azalea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16132 Azalea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16132 Azalea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs