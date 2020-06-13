14541 Saddlebred Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna

Luxurious Home in Heirloom with Sauna - Property Id: 266898



Luxurious 3BR/3.5BA ranch home in Heirloom, an exclusive area of Parker with 2588SF finished living space, 2035SF unfinished basement with brand new sauna, attached, heated 4 car garage and more, not a typical rental home. Inside you'll find beautiful Hickory hardwood floors, living room with high end custom entertainment wall, gas fireplace and stone mantel, formal dining room, mudroom with washer and dryer, Gourmet Chef's kitchen has Granite countertops with Quartz inlays, Stainless Steel appliances including gas range & double ovens plus a huge pantry. There are two bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms, powder room and Master Suite with two walk in closets, glass enclosed shower with bench plus soaking tub The backyard has a covered patio, custom lighting, professional high end landscaping, garden shed & room for a hot tub! Located in the Douglas school system with Legacy Point, Ponderosa and Sagewood assigned and neighborhood walking paths, swimming pool, clubhouse and playground.

