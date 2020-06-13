All apartments in Parker
14541 Saddlebred Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

14541 Saddlebred Ave

14541 Saddlebred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14541 Saddlebred Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Luxurious Home in Heirloom with Sauna - Property Id: 266898

Luxurious 3BR/3.5BA ranch home in Heirloom, an exclusive area of Parker with 2588SF finished living space, 2035SF unfinished basement with brand new sauna, attached, heated 4 car garage and more, not a typical rental home. Inside you'll find beautiful Hickory hardwood floors, living room with high end custom entertainment wall, gas fireplace and stone mantel, formal dining room, mudroom with washer and dryer, Gourmet Chef's kitchen has Granite countertops with Quartz inlays, Stainless Steel appliances including gas range & double ovens plus a huge pantry. There are two bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms, powder room and Master Suite with two walk in closets, glass enclosed shower with bench plus soaking tub The backyard has a covered patio, custom lighting, professional high end landscaping, garden shed & room for a hot tub! Located in the Douglas school system with Legacy Point, Ponderosa and Sagewood assigned and neighborhood walking paths, swimming pool, clubhouse and playground.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266898
Property Id 266898

(RLNE5727925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14541 Saddlebred Ave have any available units?
14541 Saddlebred Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 14541 Saddlebred Ave have?
Some of 14541 Saddlebred Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14541 Saddlebred Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14541 Saddlebred Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14541 Saddlebred Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14541 Saddlebred Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14541 Saddlebred Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14541 Saddlebred Ave offers parking.
Does 14541 Saddlebred Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14541 Saddlebred Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14541 Saddlebred Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14541 Saddlebred Ave has a pool.
Does 14541 Saddlebred Ave have accessible units?
No, 14541 Saddlebred Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14541 Saddlebred Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14541 Saddlebred Ave has units with dishwashers.

