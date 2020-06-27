All apartments in Parker
13011 South Stuart Way
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:56 PM

13011 South Stuart Way

13011 South Stuart Way · No Longer Available
Location

13011 South Stuart Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #916939.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Stroh Ranch will welcome you with 1,545 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, and a partially finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Stroth Ranch Soccer Fields. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Starbucks, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S Parker Road.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #916939.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

