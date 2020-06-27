13011 South Stuart Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #916939.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Stroh Ranch will welcome you with 1,545 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, and a partially finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Stroth Ranch Soccer Fields. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Starbucks, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S Parker Road.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes trash.



