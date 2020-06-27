Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

12945 Leesburg Road Available 05/05/20 Wonderful Single Family Home on Cherry Creek Trail - Wonderful Home in Parker Bordering Open Space

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Bordering Open Space in Parker. Split Level home. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space. Extra large lot with giant back yard bordering limitless open space. Oversized master bedroom with lots of windows, Walk-in master closet, Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Gas Fireplace in family room. Great neighborhood with easy access to Parker Road



FACTS: Built 1999

Heating / Air: Gas Forced Air & A/C

Utilities: IREA, Xcel Energy, Parker Water

Schools: Legacy Point Elementary, Sagewood Middle, Ponderosa High Schools



FEATURES: 1834 Square Feet (finished)

Fireplace: Gas

Flooring: Carpet & Vinyl

Washer/Dryer: Included

Garage: 2 Car Attached



GENERAL: 1 small dog only / NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



