All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12945 Leesburg Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12945 Leesburg Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

12945 Leesburg Road

12945 Leesburg Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12945 Leesburg Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12945 Leesburg Road Available 05/05/20 Wonderful Single Family Home on Cherry Creek Trail - Wonderful Home in Parker Bordering Open Space
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Bordering Open Space in Parker. Split Level home. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space. Extra large lot with giant back yard bordering limitless open space. Oversized master bedroom with lots of windows, Walk-in master closet, Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Gas Fireplace in family room. Great neighborhood with easy access to Parker Road

FACTS: Built 1999
Heating / Air: Gas Forced Air & A/C
Utilities: IREA, Xcel Energy, Parker Water
Schools: Legacy Point Elementary, Sagewood Middle, Ponderosa High Schools

FEATURES: 1834 Square Feet (finished)
Fireplace: Gas
Flooring: Carpet & Vinyl
Washer/Dryer: Included
Garage: 2 Car Attached

GENERAL: 1 small dog only / NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2186313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12945 Leesburg Road have any available units?
12945 Leesburg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12945 Leesburg Road have?
Some of 12945 Leesburg Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12945 Leesburg Road currently offering any rent specials?
12945 Leesburg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12945 Leesburg Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12945 Leesburg Road is pet friendly.
Does 12945 Leesburg Road offer parking?
Yes, 12945 Leesburg Road offers parking.
Does 12945 Leesburg Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12945 Leesburg Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12945 Leesburg Road have a pool?
No, 12945 Leesburg Road does not have a pool.
Does 12945 Leesburg Road have accessible units?
No, 12945 Leesburg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12945 Leesburg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12945 Leesburg Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs