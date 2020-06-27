Amenities
12945 Leesburg Road Available 05/05/20 Wonderful Single Family Home on Cherry Creek Trail - Wonderful Home in Parker Bordering Open Space
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Bordering Open Space in Parker. Split Level home. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space. Extra large lot with giant back yard bordering limitless open space. Oversized master bedroom with lots of windows, Walk-in master closet, Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Gas Fireplace in family room. Great neighborhood with easy access to Parker Road
FACTS: Built 1999
Heating / Air: Gas Forced Air & A/C
Utilities: IREA, Xcel Energy, Parker Water
Schools: Legacy Point Elementary, Sagewood Middle, Ponderosa High Schools
FEATURES: 1834 Square Feet (finished)
Fireplace: Gas
Flooring: Carpet & Vinyl
Washer/Dryer: Included
Garage: 2 Car Attached
GENERAL: 1 small dog only / NO SMOKING
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2186313)