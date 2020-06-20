12208 Stone TImber Court

Amenities

This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures throughout. A completely open floor plan awaits with hardwood floors in the whole main area. The island kitchen boasts slab granite counters with under-mount stainless steel sink, stainless GE appliances, and pantry. One bedroom is non-conforming with no closet and could double as an office. The master features an opulent 5 piece master bath with granite slab counters, large soaking tub, and massive walk-in closet. Other amenities include a large resort-like pool and hot tub with tremendous views, new GE washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage, A/C, covered back patio, and new landscaping. *minimum 1-year lease*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*deposit is one months rent*NO PETS*HOA fees and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*Virtual Tour and Video upon request*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.



(RLNE5809775)