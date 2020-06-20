All apartments in Parker
Parker, CO
12208 Stone TImber Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12208 Stone TImber Court

12208 Stone Timber Court · No Longer Available
Location

12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures throughout. A completely open floor plan awaits with hardwood floors in the whole main area. The island kitchen boasts slab granite counters with under-mount stainless steel sink, stainless GE appliances, and pantry. One bedroom is non-conforming with no closet and could double as an office. The master features an opulent 5 piece master bath with granite slab counters, large soaking tub, and massive walk-in closet. Other amenities include a large resort-like pool and hot tub with tremendous views, new GE washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage, A/C, covered back patio, and new landscaping. *minimum 1-year lease*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*deposit is one months rent*NO PETS*HOA fees and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*Virtual Tour and Video upon request*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.

(RLNE5809775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 Stone TImber Court have any available units?
12208 Stone TImber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12208 Stone TImber Court have?
Some of 12208 Stone TImber Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 Stone TImber Court currently offering any rent specials?
12208 Stone TImber Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 Stone TImber Court pet-friendly?
No, 12208 Stone TImber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 12208 Stone TImber Court offer parking?
Yes, 12208 Stone TImber Court does offer parking.
Does 12208 Stone TImber Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12208 Stone TImber Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 Stone TImber Court have a pool?
Yes, 12208 Stone TImber Court has a pool.
Does 12208 Stone TImber Court have accessible units?
No, 12208 Stone TImber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 Stone TImber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12208 Stone TImber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
