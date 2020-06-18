All apartments in Parker
11829 S Breeze Grass Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

11829 S Breeze Grass Way

11829 South Breeze Grass Way · No Longer Available
Location

11829 South Breeze Grass Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2816 square feet in Parker! An open layout adds to the beauty of the space, and the lovely living and dining room areas are just off the entry. The formal living room has ample room to entertain, and there is a den just off the kitchen with a gas fireplace, niches for media and artwork, plush carpeting and large windows that let in abundant natural light. The kitchen is stunning with hardwood floors, granite counters, 42" upper cabinets, pantry and lower cabinets with pull-outs, a center island with counter seating, a dining area and sliding door out to the deck. All of the bedrooms are generously sized with great closets, and there is an enormous loft on the second floor, great for flex space. A study adds even more options for use, and has French doors. The master features an en suite bath that is complete with a soaking tub, step-in shower, dual sinks and tile flooring. A two tiered Trex deck has stairs leading to the upper level and is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Separate laundry room. Owned Solar Panels. An unfinished walkout basement has lots of storage space. Close to parks, shopping and restaurants. So many great qualities to this special home.

(RLNE5340274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way have any available units?
11829 S Breeze Grass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way have?
Some of 11829 S Breeze Grass Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 S Breeze Grass Way currently offering any rent specials?
11829 S Breeze Grass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 S Breeze Grass Way pet-friendly?
No, 11829 S Breeze Grass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way offer parking?
Yes, 11829 S Breeze Grass Way offers parking.
Does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11829 S Breeze Grass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way have a pool?
No, 11829 S Breeze Grass Way does not have a pool.
Does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way have accessible units?
No, 11829 S Breeze Grass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 S Breeze Grass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11829 S Breeze Grass Way has units with dishwashers.
