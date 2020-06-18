11829 S Breeze Grass Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2816 square feet in Parker! An open layout adds to the beauty of the space, and the lovely living and dining room areas are just off the entry. The formal living room has ample room to entertain, and there is a den just off the kitchen with a gas fireplace, niches for media and artwork, plush carpeting and large windows that let in abundant natural light. The kitchen is stunning with hardwood floors, granite counters, 42" upper cabinets, pantry and lower cabinets with pull-outs, a center island with counter seating, a dining area and sliding door out to the deck. All of the bedrooms are generously sized with great closets, and there is an enormous loft on the second floor, great for flex space. A study adds even more options for use, and has French doors. The master features an en suite bath that is complete with a soaking tub, step-in shower, dual sinks and tile flooring. A two tiered Trex deck has stairs leading to the upper level and is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Separate laundry room. Owned Solar Panels. An unfinished walkout basement has lots of storage space. Close to parks, shopping and restaurants. So many great qualities to this special home.



(RLNE5340274)