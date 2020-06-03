All apartments in Parker
Location

11748 Mill Valley Street, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located on Black Bear Golf Course! Inside this 4,000sqft home you will find a bright, open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Lots of natural light, custom wood floors, upgraded 42" kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and more. The master suite includes a lavish 5 piece bathroom and huge walk in closet. The walk-out basement is a blank canvas waiting. Relax on the trex deck and enjoy private settings with golf course views. Ideal location in highly reputable Legend High School feeder Close to schools, parks, pool, & tennis courts.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11748 Mill Valley Street have any available units?
11748 Mill Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11748 Mill Valley Street have?
Some of 11748 Mill Valley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11748 Mill Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
11748 Mill Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11748 Mill Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11748 Mill Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 11748 Mill Valley Street offer parking?
No, 11748 Mill Valley Street does not offer parking.
Does 11748 Mill Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11748 Mill Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11748 Mill Valley Street have a pool?
Yes, 11748 Mill Valley Street has a pool.
Does 11748 Mill Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 11748 Mill Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11748 Mill Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11748 Mill Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

