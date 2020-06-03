11626 Blackmoor Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool media room

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home with Open floor plan and tons of natural light. Master Bedroom is located on the main floor and has five piece bath and large walk in closet. A Spacious Loft is located upstairs, As Well As 2 Bedrooms That Share A Full Bath. Attached Two Car Garage. Close To Downtown Parker, Recreation Center, Community Pool, Shops, Theaters & Restaurants. Schedule your tour today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.