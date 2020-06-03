All apartments in Parker
11626 Blackmoor Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11626 Blackmoor Street

11626 Blackmoor Street · No Longer Available
Location

11626 Blackmoor Street, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home with Open floor plan and tons of natural light. Master Bedroom is located on the main floor and has five piece bath and large walk in closet. A Spacious Loft is located upstairs, As Well As 2 Bedrooms That Share A Full Bath. Attached Two Car Garage. Close To Downtown Parker, Recreation Center, Community Pool, Shops, Theaters & Restaurants. Schedule your tour today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11626 Blackmoor Street have any available units?
11626 Blackmoor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11626 Blackmoor Street have?
Some of 11626 Blackmoor Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11626 Blackmoor Street currently offering any rent specials?
11626 Blackmoor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11626 Blackmoor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11626 Blackmoor Street is pet friendly.
Does 11626 Blackmoor Street offer parking?
Yes, 11626 Blackmoor Street offers parking.
Does 11626 Blackmoor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11626 Blackmoor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11626 Blackmoor Street have a pool?
Yes, 11626 Blackmoor Street has a pool.
Does 11626 Blackmoor Street have accessible units?
No, 11626 Blackmoor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11626 Blackmoor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11626 Blackmoor Street does not have units with dishwashers.

