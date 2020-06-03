All apartments in Parker
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

11390 South Hilary Place

11390 Hilary Pl · No Longer Available
Location

11390 Hilary Pl, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Beautiful and Spacious Home in Parker - Property Id: 116965

Spacious home in Rowley Downs with abundant wildlife. This has never rented before. The main floor has a bedroom, half bath, LR, FR with gas FP, DR, laundry room with washer/dryer and kitchen with breakfast room, double ovens and Granite counters. Upstairs is an open loft area with new wood floors, Master Suite and three bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom and the other two have a Jack and Jill bathroom. The LL has 1200SF finished with an office, media room, rec room and bathroom with steam shower. The main and second floors have 3400SF. Features include brand new carpet, central air, ceiling and attic fans, hardwood and tile floors throughout, attached three car garage and a large fenced yard with sprinkler system, storage shed, gardening area and maintenance free Trex deck. Tenants pay all utilities except trash removal which is covered by the HOA and the owner pays that. Prefer a two year lease with security deposit, first and last month's rent due with the lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116965
Property Id 116965

(RLNE4849819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11390 South Hilary Place have any available units?
11390 South Hilary Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11390 South Hilary Place have?
Some of 11390 South Hilary Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11390 South Hilary Place currently offering any rent specials?
11390 South Hilary Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11390 South Hilary Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11390 South Hilary Place is pet friendly.
Does 11390 South Hilary Place offer parking?
Yes, 11390 South Hilary Place offers parking.
Does 11390 South Hilary Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11390 South Hilary Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11390 South Hilary Place have a pool?
No, 11390 South Hilary Place does not have a pool.
Does 11390 South Hilary Place have accessible units?
No, 11390 South Hilary Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11390 South Hilary Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11390 South Hilary Place has units with dishwashers.
