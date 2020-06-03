11390 South Hilary Place

Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Beautiful and Spacious Home in Parker - Property Id: 116965



Spacious home in Rowley Downs with abundant wildlife. This has never rented before. The main floor has a bedroom, half bath, LR, FR with gas FP, DR, laundry room with washer/dryer and kitchen with breakfast room, double ovens and Granite counters. Upstairs is an open loft area with new wood floors, Master Suite and three bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom and the other two have a Jack and Jill bathroom. The LL has 1200SF finished with an office, media room, rec room and bathroom with steam shower. The main and second floors have 3400SF. Features include brand new carpet, central air, ceiling and attic fans, hardwood and tile floors throughout, attached three car garage and a large fenced yard with sprinkler system, storage shed, gardening area and maintenance free Trex deck. Tenants pay all utilities except trash removal which is covered by the HOA and the owner pays that. Prefer a two year lease with security deposit, first and last month's rent due with the lease signing.

