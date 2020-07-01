Amenities
11251 Rodeo Cir Available 10/22/19 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home just a Quick Walk to Downtown Parker! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1029962?source=marketing
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
This home features a wonderful floor plan and offers a finished walkout basement in addition to a 2 car garage. It is located in a wonderful quiet neighborhood and is only minutes from Centennial Airport, the DTC and Inverness.
Upstairs there is a master and 3 additional bedrooms. The main floor features the living room, family room, kitchen, half bath, and laundry. There is a fireplace in the family room and the home features central air conditioning. The backyard is a nice size for entertaining on those summer evenings. The washer and dryer are included.
Main Street Parker and Parker Pavilions are only a few blocks away. There is easy access to groceries, Home Depot, and the community pool. Call and see this great opportunity.
Pets - Dogs only, max 2
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished Basement
School District - Douglas
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5178485)