Parker, CO
11251 Rodeo Cir
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

11251 Rodeo Cir

11251 Rodeo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11251 Rodeo Circle, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
11251 Rodeo Cir Available 10/22/19 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home just a Quick Walk to Downtown Parker! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1029962?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This home features a wonderful floor plan and offers a finished walkout basement in addition to a 2 car garage. It is located in a wonderful quiet neighborhood and is only minutes from Centennial Airport, the DTC and Inverness.

Upstairs there is a master and 3 additional bedrooms. The main floor features the living room, family room, kitchen, half bath, and laundry. There is a fireplace in the family room and the home features central air conditioning. The backyard is a nice size for entertaining on those summer evenings. The washer and dryer are included.

Main Street Parker and Parker Pavilions are only a few blocks away. There is easy access to groceries, Home Depot, and the community pool. Call and see this great opportunity.

Pets - Dogs only, max 2
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished Basement
School District - Douglas

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5178485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11251 Rodeo Cir have any available units?
11251 Rodeo Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11251 Rodeo Cir have?
Some of 11251 Rodeo Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11251 Rodeo Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11251 Rodeo Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11251 Rodeo Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11251 Rodeo Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11251 Rodeo Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11251 Rodeo Cir offers parking.
Does 11251 Rodeo Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11251 Rodeo Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11251 Rodeo Cir have a pool?
Yes, 11251 Rodeo Cir has a pool.
Does 11251 Rodeo Cir have accessible units?
No, 11251 Rodeo Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11251 Rodeo Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11251 Rodeo Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

