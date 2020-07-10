All apartments in Parker
11222 Tumbleweed Way

11222 Tumbleweed Way · No Longer Available
Location

11222 Tumbleweed Way, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Turtle Creek will welcome you with 1,807 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Discovery and O'Brien Park. Also nearby are Best Buy, Tailgate Tavern & Grill, Waffle House, Park Meadows, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Iron Horse Elementary School, Sierra Middle School, and Legend High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 Tumbleweed Way have any available units?
11222 Tumbleweed Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11222 Tumbleweed Way have?
Some of 11222 Tumbleweed Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11222 Tumbleweed Way currently offering any rent specials?
11222 Tumbleweed Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 Tumbleweed Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11222 Tumbleweed Way is pet friendly.
Does 11222 Tumbleweed Way offer parking?
Yes, 11222 Tumbleweed Way offers parking.
Does 11222 Tumbleweed Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11222 Tumbleweed Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 Tumbleweed Way have a pool?
No, 11222 Tumbleweed Way does not have a pool.
Does 11222 Tumbleweed Way have accessible units?
No, 11222 Tumbleweed Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 Tumbleweed Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11222 Tumbleweed Way does not have units with dishwashers.

