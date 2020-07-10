11222 Tumbleweed Way

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Turtle Creek will welcome you with 1,807 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Discovery and O'Brien Park. Also nearby are Best Buy, Tailgate Tavern & Grill, Waffle House, Park Meadows, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Iron Horse Elementary School, Sierra Middle School, and Legend High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



