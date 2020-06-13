Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

10905 Marcott Dr Available 08/15/19 5 bed 4 bath Clarke Farms Home - 5 bed 4 bath home in Clarke Farms, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, fire place, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Lots of space indoors and outdoors! Large fenced yard with patio. No smoking. Accepting some breeds of dogs, no cats. $50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit.

Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5062365)