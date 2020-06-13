All apartments in Parker
Location

10905 Marcott Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
10905 Marcott Dr Available 08/15/19 5 bed 4 bath Clarke Farms Home - 5 bed 4 bath home in Clarke Farms, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, fire place, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Lots of space indoors and outdoors! Large fenced yard with patio. No smoking. Accepting some breeds of dogs, no cats. $50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit.
Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5062365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 Marcott Dr have any available units?
10905 Marcott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 Marcott Dr have?
Some of 10905 Marcott Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 Marcott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Marcott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Marcott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 Marcott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10905 Marcott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10905 Marcott Dr offers parking.
Does 10905 Marcott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10905 Marcott Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Marcott Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10905 Marcott Dr has a pool.
Does 10905 Marcott Dr have accessible units?
No, 10905 Marcott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Marcott Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 Marcott Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
