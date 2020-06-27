All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 10853 Summerset Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
10853 Summerset Way
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

10853 Summerset Way

10853 Summerset Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10853 Summerset Way, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
Gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath Townhome with finished basement! - This home has been completely remodeled including kitchen and baths. Wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, soaking tub, beautiful finishes. You will love this home.
2 bed plus one in the basement, 3 bath, 1 reserved parking space.
Updated with wood flooring, stainless appliances and granite counters, electric fireplace, fenced in patio, near many shops and restaurants, park and library.
Surround sound speakers ( in the living room) and alarm system already installed ( tenants can hire ADT service to activate it) .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3710942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 Summerset Way have any available units?
10853 Summerset Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 Summerset Way have?
Some of 10853 Summerset Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 Summerset Way currently offering any rent specials?
10853 Summerset Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 Summerset Way pet-friendly?
No, 10853 Summerset Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 10853 Summerset Way offer parking?
Yes, 10853 Summerset Way offers parking.
Does 10853 Summerset Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10853 Summerset Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 Summerset Way have a pool?
Yes, 10853 Summerset Way has a pool.
Does 10853 Summerset Way have accessible units?
No, 10853 Summerset Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 Summerset Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10853 Summerset Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs