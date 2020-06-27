10853 Summerset Way

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath Townhome with finished basement! - This home has been completely remodeled including kitchen and baths. Wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, soaking tub, beautiful finishes. You will love this home.
2 bed plus one in the basement, 3 bath, 1 reserved parking space.
Updated with wood flooring, stainless appliances and granite counters, electric fireplace, fenced in patio, near many shops and restaurants, park and library.
Surround sound speakers ( in the living room) and alarm system already installed ( tenants can hire ADT service to activate it) .
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3710942)