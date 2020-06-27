10805 Eagle Crest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Make yourself at home in this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 Bath Home located on a cul de sac Street! Fully finished walk out basement with an in-law sweet! Easy Access & Steps to Park and Open Space! Grand 2-story vaulted entry, formal Lliving/dining rooms, main floor dedicated study. The kitchen is ideal for the home chef with slab granite, stainless appliances, double ovens, cook top, center island & additional eat in space. Spacious great room off the open kitchen! Upstairs find the master retreat with a 3-sided fireplace, separate sitting area plus a 5 piece bath. Close to charming downtown Parker. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



