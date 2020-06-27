All apartments in Parker
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

10805 Eagle Crest Court

10805 Eagle Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

10805 Eagle Crest Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home in this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 Bath Home located on a cul de sac Street! Fully finished walk out basement with an in-law sweet! Easy Access & Steps to Park and Open Space! Grand 2-story vaulted entry, formal Lliving/dining rooms, main floor dedicated study. The kitchen is ideal for the home chef with slab granite, stainless appliances, double ovens, cook top, center island & additional eat in space. Spacious great room off the open kitchen! Upstairs find the master retreat with a 3-sided fireplace, separate sitting area plus a 5 piece bath. Close to charming downtown Parker. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 Eagle Crest Court have any available units?
10805 Eagle Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10805 Eagle Crest Court have?
Some of 10805 Eagle Crest Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10805 Eagle Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
10805 Eagle Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 Eagle Crest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10805 Eagle Crest Court is pet friendly.
Does 10805 Eagle Crest Court offer parking?
No, 10805 Eagle Crest Court does not offer parking.
Does 10805 Eagle Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10805 Eagle Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 Eagle Crest Court have a pool?
No, 10805 Eagle Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 10805 Eagle Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 10805 Eagle Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 Eagle Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10805 Eagle Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
