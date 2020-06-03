10420 Strasburg Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious 3 bedroom home located in the Clark Farms Parker community includes family room, formal dining area, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave and lots of cabinet and counter top space. Living room/den with lots of natural light, fireplace and access to the deck/back yard. Laundry closet and 1/2 bath on main level. Upper level has nice 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, main bath, large master with spacious master closet and 3/4 master bath. Basement has a walk out rec room area, storage and a 1/2 bath. Fenced yard, sprinklers, a/c, 2 car garage, WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY! Walking distance to the schools, rec center, tennis courts, park and pool. Close to shopping, transportation and interstate access.