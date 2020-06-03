All apartments in Parker
10420 Strasburg Way
10420 Strasburg Way

10420 Strasburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

10420 Strasburg Way, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 3 bedroom home located in the Clark Farms Parker community includes family room, formal dining area, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave and lots of cabinet and counter top space. Living room/den with lots of natural light, fireplace and access to the deck/back yard. Laundry closet and 1/2 bath on main level. Upper level has nice 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, main bath, large master with spacious master closet and 3/4 master bath. Basement has a walk out rec room area, storage and a 1/2 bath. Fenced yard, sprinklers, a/c, 2 car garage, WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY! Walking distance to the schools, rec center, tennis courts, park and pool. Close to shopping, transportation and interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10420 Strasburg Way have any available units?
10420 Strasburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10420 Strasburg Way have?
Some of 10420 Strasburg Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 Strasburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
10420 Strasburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 Strasburg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10420 Strasburg Way is pet friendly.
Does 10420 Strasburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 10420 Strasburg Way offers parking.
Does 10420 Strasburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 Strasburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 Strasburg Way have a pool?
Yes, 10420 Strasburg Way has a pool.
Does 10420 Strasburg Way have accessible units?
No, 10420 Strasburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 Strasburg Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10420 Strasburg Way has units with dishwashers.

