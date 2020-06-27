All apartments in Parker
10361 Severance Drive
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:04 AM

10361 Severance Drive

10361 Severance Drive · (858) 560-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10361 Severance Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready! Updated kitchen! Open floor plan! New floors on main level. Remodeled master bedroom shower, new tile, new shower doors...Just around the corner from the community pool! Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and New Dish Washer all included! New Fence, Patio, Deck.
Includes HOA fees.
Clean and Ready to Move In to! Updated kitchen! Open floor plan! New floors on main level. Just around the corner from the community pool and Elementary School! Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all included! Deck and Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10361 Severance Drive have any available units?
10361 Severance Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10361 Severance Drive have?
Some of 10361 Severance Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10361 Severance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10361 Severance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10361 Severance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10361 Severance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10361 Severance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10361 Severance Drive offers parking.
Does 10361 Severance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10361 Severance Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10361 Severance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10361 Severance Drive has a pool.
Does 10361 Severance Drive have accessible units?
No, 10361 Severance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10361 Severance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10361 Severance Drive has units with dishwashers.
