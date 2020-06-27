10361 Severance Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in Ready! Updated kitchen! Open floor plan! New floors on main level. Remodeled master bedroom shower, new tile, new shower doors...Just around the corner from the community pool! Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and New Dish Washer all included! New Fence, Patio, Deck.

Includes HOA fees.

