Northglenn, CO
590 East 111th Plaza
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:30 PM

590 East 111th Plaza

590 E 111th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

590 E 111th Pl, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy home located in the heart of Northglenn! Ranch style home includes living room with large window and lots of natural light, 2 good sized bedrooms and full bath. Kitchen has stove range, dishwasher, fridge and eat-in dining area. Basement has large rec room, non-conforming 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) and laundry room with wash sink and washer/dryer hookups. 1 car attached garage, swamp cooler, fenced back yard and RV parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, grocery and HWY access. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 East 111th Plaza have any available units?
590 East 111th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 590 East 111th Plaza have?
Some of 590 East 111th Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 East 111th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
590 East 111th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 East 111th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 590 East 111th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 590 East 111th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 590 East 111th Plaza offers parking.
Does 590 East 111th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 East 111th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 East 111th Plaza have a pool?
No, 590 East 111th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 590 East 111th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 590 East 111th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 590 East 111th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 East 111th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 East 111th Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 East 111th Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
