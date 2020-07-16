590 East 111th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Cozy home located in the heart of Northglenn! Ranch style home includes living room with large window and lots of natural light, 2 good sized bedrooms and full bath. Kitchen has stove range, dishwasher, fridge and eat-in dining area. Basement has large rec room, non-conforming 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) and laundry room with wash sink and washer/dryer hookups. 1 car attached garage, swamp cooler, fenced back yard and RV parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, grocery and HWY access. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com