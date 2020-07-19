590 East 111th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy Northglenn home located in the heart of Northglenn! Ranch style home includes living room with big window and lots of natural light, 2 good sized bedroom and full bath. Kithcne has stove range, dishwasher, fridge and eat in dining area. Basement has large rec room, non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry room with wash sink and washer dryer hook ups. 1 car garage, swamp cooler, fenced back yard and RV parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, grocery and HWY access.