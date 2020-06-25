All apartments in Northglenn
568 Emery Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:20 PM

568 Emery Road

568 Emery Road · No Longer Available
Northglenn
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

568 Emery Road, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This gorgeous home is a recent remodel and is waiting for you!

This adorable home has designer neutral colors, black and white appliances and new white blinds! This home has lots of windows to let in the natural light. The kitchen features a stove, fridge and dishwasher. This large kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and open space!

The bedrooms have decorative ledges, good closet space, and new light fixtures. The bathroom upstairs features unique wood work and pretty carpentry.

There is tons of extra closet space in this home! Downstairs in the basement there are 2 extra rooms with new carpet. One room (extra family room) features a built in entertainment center. The other room is very large and features decorative ledges, new carpet, a neat walk in closet and remodeled bathroom with pretty tile and a stand up shower.

The back yard has a gate that has direct access to the elementary school. The backyard yard is large. There is a covered patio of the back door with a door that has access to the front yard. There is newly painted lattice work along the front of the house.

The front yard is pretty with a large shade tree.

Visit www.rently.com to enjoy an immediate showing.

Call Edge Properties if any questions - 303.839.1201

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Emery Road have any available units?
568 Emery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 568 Emery Road have?
Some of 568 Emery Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Emery Road currently offering any rent specials?
568 Emery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Emery Road pet-friendly?
No, 568 Emery Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 568 Emery Road offer parking?
No, 568 Emery Road does not offer parking.
Does 568 Emery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Emery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Emery Road have a pool?
No, 568 Emery Road does not have a pool.
Does 568 Emery Road have accessible units?
No, 568 Emery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Emery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Emery Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Emery Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Emery Road does not have units with air conditioning.
