568 Emery Road

This gorgeous home is a recent remodel and is waiting for you!



This adorable home has designer neutral colors, black and white appliances and new white blinds! This home has lots of windows to let in the natural light. The kitchen features a stove, fridge and dishwasher. This large kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and open space!



The bedrooms have decorative ledges, good closet space, and new light fixtures. The bathroom upstairs features unique wood work and pretty carpentry.



There is tons of extra closet space in this home! Downstairs in the basement there are 2 extra rooms with new carpet. One room (extra family room) features a built in entertainment center. The other room is very large and features decorative ledges, new carpet, a neat walk in closet and remodeled bathroom with pretty tile and a stand up shower.



The back yard has a gate that has direct access to the elementary school. The backyard yard is large. There is a covered patio of the back door with a door that has access to the front yard. There is newly painted lattice work along the front of the house.



The front yard is pretty with a large shade tree.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.