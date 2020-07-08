304 W 116th Ave

Amenities

This three bedroom, two bathroom house has an attached two car garage and fenced in back yard! It is a ranch style, so all of the bedrooms are on the same level. The master has its own bathroom and walk in closet. Washer/ dryer in unit! Finished basement. It's close to shopping, dining and other entertainment with easy access to 1-25! Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewage. Pets allowed. Couch in photos included. Owner will remove at tenants request. If you would like to see this property, please visit our website at www.Tedarla.com to book a self-showing of this property. Email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.