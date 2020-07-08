304 W 116th Ave

All apartments in Northglenn
Location

304 West 116th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This three bedroom, two bathroom house has an attached two car garage and fenced in back yard! It is a ranch style, so all of the bedrooms are on the same level. The master has its own bathroom and walk in closet. Washer/ dryer in unit! Finished basement. It's close to shopping, dining and other entertainment with easy access to 1-25! Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewage. Pets allowed. Couch in photos included. Owner will remove at tenants request. If you would like to see this property, please visit our website at www.Tedarla.com to book a self-showing of this property. Email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
